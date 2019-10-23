Bayer settles Kentucky case over Yaz, Yasmin marketing for $17 million

Bayer AG has agreed to pay $17 million to resolve a long-running lawsuit by the state of Kentucky accusing the drugmaker of deceptively marketing its Yaz and Yasmin birth control pills and misled women about their risks.

The deal announced by Kentucky Attorney General Andy Beshear on Wednesday resolved a lawsuit filed in 2013 accusing Bayer of failing to provide women accurate marketing information regarding the risk of blood clots associated with the drugs.

