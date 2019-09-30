Westlaw News
DOJ wins dismissal of 'pro' whistleblower cases against Bayer, Eli Lilly

Nate Raymond

A federal judge has agreed at the U.S. Justice Department’s request to dismiss a pair of whistleblower lawsuits alleging the drugmakers Eli Lilly and Co and Bayer AG improperly used nurses to essentially act as undercover sales representatives.

U.S. District Judge Robert Schroeder in Texarkana, Texas, on Friday delivered the Justice Department a victory in its bid to dismiss 10 whistleblower lawsuits by entities controlled by National Healthcare Analysis Group over its objections.

