Becton Dickinson unit settles U.S. probe over unapproved medical devices

Becton Dickinson subsidiary CareFusion has agreed to pay $3.3 million to resolve claims that it bought and sold medical devices that did not have approval by the Food and Drug Administration, the Justice Department said on Monday.

San Diego-based CareFusion admitted to buying and selling unapproved devices as part of the civil settlement announced by Manhattan U.S. Attorney Geoffrey Berman, which resolves claims first raised against it in a whistleblower lawsuit.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2E5P3b6