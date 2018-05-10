New Jersey doctor gets two-year sentence for test-referral bribes

A New Jersey doctor was sentenced on Thursday to two years in prison for his role in a now-defunct diagnostic laboratory’s scheme to pay bribes for test referrals that has led to a record number of prosecutions of medical professionals.

Ralph Messo, 56, was sentenced by U.S. District Judge Stanley Chesler in Newark after admitting in 2015 that he accepted about $82,500 bribes from Biodiagnostic Laboratory Services LLC.

