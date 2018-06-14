Diagnostic lab president gets six years in prison for bribe scheme

The president of a New Jersey diagnostic laboratory has been sentenced to six years in prison for engaging in a $100 million scheme to pay bribes for test referrals in a case that has led to a record number of prosecutions of medical professionals.

David Nicoll, who ran the now-defunct Biodiagnostic Laboratory Services LLC, was sentenced by U.S. District Judge Stanley Chesler in Newark on Wednesday after pleading in 2013 and becoming a cooperating witness in the federal probe.

