New Jersey couple plead guilty in blood-test bribery case
November 16, 2017 / 1:31 AM / Updated 38 minutes ago

New Jersey couple plead guilty in blood-test bribery case

Nate Raymond

1 Min Read

A New Jersey couple pleaded guilty on Wednesday to charges stemming from a massive U.S. investigation into what prosecutors say was a test-referral bribe scheme operated by a now-defunct diagnostic laboratory company.

Cardiologist Aiman Hamdan, who operated a practice in Paterson, New Jersey, pleaded guilty in federal court in New York to accepting bribes from Biodiagnostic Laboratory Services LLC in violation of the Federal Travel Act, according to prosecutors.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2z6fA7y

