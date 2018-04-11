New Jersey doctor avoids prison in test-referral bribe scheme

A New Jersey doctor avoided prison on Wednesday for his role in a test-referral bribe scheme operated by a now-defunct diagnostic laboratory that has led to a record number of prosecutions of medical professionals.

Salvatore Conte, 58, was sentenced by U.S. District Judge Stanley Chesler in Newark to three years of probation, which will include one year in a halfway house after admitting that he accepted bribes from Biodiagnostic Laboratory Services LLC.

