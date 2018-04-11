FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
April 11, 2018 / 11:50 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

New Jersey doctor avoids prison in test-referral bribe scheme

Nate Raymond

1 Min Read

A New Jersey doctor avoided prison on Wednesday for his role in a test-referral bribe scheme operated by a now-defunct diagnostic laboratory that has led to a record number of prosecutions of medical professionals.

Salvatore Conte, 58, was sentenced by U.S. District Judge Stanley Chesler in Newark to three years of probation, which will include one year in a halfway house after admitting that he accepted bribes from Biodiagnostic Laboratory Services LLC.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2IMyrVI

