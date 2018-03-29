FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Earnings
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Westlaw News
March 29, 2018 / 12:37 AM / Updated 14 hours ago

New Jersey doctor in test-referral bribe scheme gets prison

Nate Raymond

1 Min Read

A New Jersey doctor was sentenced to 18 months in prison on Wednesday for his role in a test-referral bribe scheme operated by a now-defunct diagnostic laboratory that has led to a record number of prosecutions of medical professionals.

Basel Batarseh, an internal medicine doctor in West New York, New Jersey, was sentenced by U.S. District Judge Stanley Chesler in Newark after admitting that he accepted bribes from Biodiagnostic Laboratory Services LLC, prosecutors said.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2IawYrW

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.