New Jersey doctor in test-referral bribe scheme gets prison

A New Jersey doctor was sentenced to 18 months in prison on Wednesday for his role in a test-referral bribe scheme operated by a now-defunct diagnostic laboratory that has led to a record number of prosecutions of medical professionals.

Basel Batarseh, an internal medicine doctor in West New York, New Jersey, was sentenced by U.S. District Judge Stanley Chesler in Newark after admitting that he accepted bribes from Biodiagnostic Laboratory Services LLC, prosecutors said.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2IawYrW