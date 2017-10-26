FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
New York doctor convicted over blood-test bribery scheme
#Westlaw News
October 26, 2017 / 11:12 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

New York doctor convicted over blood-test bribery scheme

Nate Raymond

1 Min Read

A New York doctor has been convicted on charges that he accepted bribes in exchange for referring patients’ blood specimens to a New Jersey diagnostic laboratory company at the center of a kickback probe that has resulted in a record number of medical professionals being charged.

A federal jury in Newark on Wednesday found Thomas Savino, a physician who practiced medicine in Staten Island, guilty on charges that included violating the federal Anti-Kickback Statute and wire fraud, prosecutors said.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2iAXjYD

