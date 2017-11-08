N.Y. doctor gets 33 months in prison over blood-test bribe scheme

A New York doctor was sentenced on Wednesday to 33 months in prison for accepting bribes in return for referring patients’ blood specimens to a New Jersey diagnostic laboratory company at the center of a massive U.S. probe.

Ahmed El Soury, 45, was sentenced by U.S. District Judge Stanley Chesler in Newark after pleading guilty in April to conspiring to violate a federal anti-kickback law and to commit wire fraud, prosecutors said.

