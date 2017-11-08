FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
N.Y. doctor gets 33 months in prison over blood-test bribe scheme
Sections
Featured
Saudi Arabia makes fresh arrests: sources
Saudi Arabia
Saudi Arabia makes fresh arrests: sources
The Mideast war risk Trump can’t ignore
Commentary
The Mideast war risk Trump can’t ignore
Tencent and Snap send short message to Facebook
Breakingviews
Tencent and Snap send short message to Facebook
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Westlaw News
November 8, 2017 / 9:30 PM / Updated 33 minutes ago

N.Y. doctor gets 33 months in prison over blood-test bribe scheme

Nate Raymond

1 Min Read

A New York doctor was sentenced on Wednesday to 33 months in prison for accepting bribes in return for referring patients’ blood specimens to a New Jersey diagnostic laboratory company at the center of a massive U.S. probe.

Ahmed El Soury, 45, was sentenced by U.S. District Judge Stanley Chesler in Newark after pleading guilty in April to conspiring to violate a federal anti-kickback law and to commit wire fraud, prosecutors said.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2zo7E0Q

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.