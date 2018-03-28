FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Earnings
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Westlaw News
March 28, 2018 / 9:42 PM / in 15 hours

Biogen defeats securities fraud lawsuit over MS drug sales

Nate Raymond

1 Min Read

A federal judge has dismissed a securities fraud lawsuit claiming that Biogen Inc misled shareholders about the safety profile and financial performance of its multiple sclerosis drug Tecfidera.

U.S. District Judge Dennis Saylor in Boston on Tuesday ruled that even assuming Biogen and executives at the company had made false or misleading statements, the lawsuit failed to alleged they either did so intentionally or recklessly.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2IaZxFB

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.