Biogen defeats securities fraud lawsuit over MS drug sales

A federal judge has dismissed a securities fraud lawsuit claiming that Biogen Inc misled shareholders about the safety profile and financial performance of its multiple sclerosis drug Tecfidera.

U.S. District Judge Dennis Saylor in Boston on Tuesday ruled that even assuming Biogen and executives at the company had made false or misleading statements, the lawsuit failed to alleged they either did so intentionally or recklessly.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2IaZxFB