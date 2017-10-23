FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Biogen seeks dismissal of shareholder lawsuit over MS drug sales
October 23, 2017 / 9:57 PM / a day ago

Biogen seeks dismissal of shareholder lawsuit over MS drug sales

Nate Raymond

1 Min Read

Biogen Inc on Monday urged a federal judge to dismiss a securities fraud lawsuit claiming executives misled shareholders about the safety profile and financial performance of its multiple sclerosis drug Tecfidera.

James Carroll, a lawyer for drugmaker, told U.S. District Judge Dennis Saylor in Boston the lawsuit suffered from many of the same defects as a similar case against Biogen whose dismissal was upheld on appeal in May.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2zKM8AN

