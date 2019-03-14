U.S. fights Biogen subpoena in drug kickback case

The U.S. Justice Department is seeking to quash a subpoena Biogen Inc served it seeking information about the government’s investigation into claims by a whistleblower that the company paid doctors kickbacks to prescribe multiple sclerosis drugs.

In a motion filed on Wednesday in Boston federal court, the Justice Department said Biogen believes the information could be relevant to determining whether the alleged kickbacks were material to government healthcare programs’ decision to pay claims for the drug, citing a recent ruling by a New York federal judge in a similar case.

