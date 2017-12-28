FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
December 28, 2017 / 9:21 PM / in an hour

Massachusetts court tosses $1.66 mln wage award to biotech exec

Nate Raymond

1 Min Read

An outside investor in a failed biotech startup cannot be held personally liable for the unpaid wages of the company’s ex-president, Massachusetts’ top court unanimously held on Thursday, tossing a jury verdict against H. Fisk Johnson.

Massachusetts Supreme Judicial Court overturned a $1.66 million award to Andrew Segal, the cofounder and president of Genitrix LLC, who sued Johnson and his board appointee Stephen Rose for unpaid wages from 2007 to 2009.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2zJrBLM

