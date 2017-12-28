Massachusetts court tosses $1.66 mln wage award to biotech exec

An outside investor in a failed biotech startup cannot be held personally liable for the unpaid wages of the company’s ex-president, Massachusetts’ top court unanimously held on Thursday, tossing a jury verdict against H. Fisk Johnson.

Massachusetts Supreme Judicial Court overturned a $1.66 million award to Andrew Segal, the cofounder and president of Genitrix LLC, who sued Johnson and his board appointee Stephen Rose for unpaid wages from 2007 to 2009.

