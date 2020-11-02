UK says bird flu reported at chicken farm in Cheshire

Nov 2 (Reuters) - Britain on Monday said it confirmed bird flu at a chicken farm near Frodsham in Cheshire, England, but said the risk to public safety from the virus was “very low.”

“All 13,000 birds at the farm, which produces hatching eggs, will be humanely culled to limit the spread of the disease,” the government said in a statement. “Properly cooked poultry and poultry products, including eggs, are safe to eat.”

The case involved bird flu of type H5N8, the statement added. (Reporting by Shubham Kalia in Bengaluru; Editing by Leslie Adler)