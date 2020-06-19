Bulgaria confirms new bird flu outbreak on farm -OIE

PARIS, June 19 (Reuters) - Bulgaria has confirmed a new outbreak of highly pathogenic H5N8 avian influenza on a farm in the south of the country, the World Organisation for Animal Health (OIE) said.

The outbreak in the town of Asenovgrad killed 68 birds and led to the slaughtering of the rest of the flock of nearly 79,000 animals, the Paris-based OIE said in a notice on Friday, quoting information from Bulgaria’s food safety agency.

Bulgaria has reported several outbreaks of the virulent H5N8 strain of bird flu in recent months.