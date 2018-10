BEIJING, Oct 24 (Reuters) -

* China’s agriculture ministry confirmed on Wednesday an outbreak of H5N6 bird flu in central Hubei province

* The outbreak occurred on a farm near Yichang city, where 340 birds out of 529 died from the disease

* Authorities in the area culled almost 5,000 birds to control the spread of the disease (Reporting by Beijing Monitoring Desk and Dominique Patton; Editing by Emelia Sithole-Matarise)