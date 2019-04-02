China reports H5N1 bird flu outbreak in Liaoning province

BEIJING, April 2 (Reuters) -

* China reported an outbreak of a highly pathogenic strain of H5N1 bird flu at a farm in northeastern Liaoning province, the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Affairs said on Tuesday

* The case occurred on a farm with 24,500 birds but the ministry did not specify if they were chickens or other types of poultry

* The authorities have culled 25,472 bird following the outbreak

* Last week, Liaoning province found a strain of H7N9 bird flu at a zoo