PARIS, Nov 25 (Reuters) - Croatia has reported an outbreak of highly pathogenic H5N8 avian influenza on a farm in the northern part of the country, the World Organisation for Animal Health (OIE) said on Wednesday.

The outbreak in the Koprivnicko-Krizevacka county killed 4,315 birds, the OIE said, quoting information from Croatia’s agriculture ministry. (Reporting by Sybille de La Hamaide, editing by Gus Trompiz)