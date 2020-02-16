Czech Republic reports second bird flu case

PRAGUE, Feb 16 (Reuters) - The Czech Republic has found a second case of the bird flu virus, at a commercial poultry farm, an Agriculture Ministry spokesman said on Sunday.

The spokesman said more details of the case, in a region east of Prague, would be provided at a news conference on Monday.

The central European country reported its first case of the virus in January while cases have also appeared in other countries in the region since the start of the year. (Reporting by Jason Hovet; Editing by Alison Williams)