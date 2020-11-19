France reports further outbreak of highly pathogenic bird flu

PARIS (Reuters) - France has detected a highly pathogenic strain of bird flu in a pet shop in the Yvelines region near Paris, days after an identical outbreak in one of Corsica’s main cities, the farm ministry said on Thursday.
In a statement, the ministry said all the birds in the shop have been euthanised. It added that protective zones had been established in the area.
Reporting by Gus Trompiz; writing by John Irish; editing by Jonathan Oatis
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.