Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals

France reports further outbreak of highly pathogenic bird flu

By Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS (Reuters) - France has detected a highly pathogenic strain of bird flu in a pet shop in the Yvelines region near Paris, days after an identical outbreak in one of Corsica’s main cities, the farm ministry said on Thursday.

In a statement, the ministry said all the birds in the shop have been euthanised. It added that protective zones had been established in the area.

Reporting by Gus Trompiz; writing by John Irish; editing by Jonathan Oatis

