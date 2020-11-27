Norway makes its first discovery of highly pathogenic bird flu

OSLO (Reuters) - Norway has detected its first case of the highly pathogenic H5N8 strain of bird flu, the country’s Food Safety Authority (FSA)said in a statement on Friday.

Farm birds in southern Norway must keept indoors following the discovery of the infection in a wild short-billed goose, the FSA said.

The highly contagious and deadly form of avian influenza is spreading rapidly in Europe, putting the poultry industry on alert.