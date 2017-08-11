FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
in 2 days
Philippines reports first avian flu outbreak, to cull 400,000 birds
August 11, 2017 / 4:07 AM / in 2 days

Philippines reports first avian flu outbreak, to cull 400,000 birds

1 Min Read

MANILA, Aug 11 (Reuters) - The Philippines reported its first outbreak of bird flu on Friday and Agriculture Secretary Emmanuel Pinol said 400,000 birds will be culled to contain the spread of the poultry disease.

There has been no case of human transmission so far, Pinol told reporters. The avian flu outbreak was detected in a farm in a town in Pampanga province, north of the capital Manila.

"We will cull all 400,000 birds within the one-kilometer area. We don't want diseases to spread," Pinol said. (Reporting by Manolo Serapio Jr. and Enrico dela Cruz; Editing by Amrutha Gayathri)

