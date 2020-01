PARIS, Jan 20 (Reuters) - Ukraine has reported an outbreak of the highly pathogenic H5 bird flu virus on a farm in the west-central part of the country, the first of such outbreak in nearly three years, the World Organisation for Animal Health (OIE) said on Monday.

Citing a report from Ukraine’s veterinary services, the OIE said the virus was of serotype H5 but gave no further detail. (Reporting by Sybille de La Hamaide, editing by Bate Felix)