Ukraine reports outbreak of highly pathogenic bird flu - OIE

PARIS (Reuters) - Ukraine has reported an outbreak of highly pathogenic bird flu among backyard birds in the southern part of the country, the World Organisation for Animal Health (OIE) said on Monday.

Citing a report from Ukraine’s agriculture and food ministry, the Paris-based OIE said the virus found was of serotype H5 but gave no further details.

Avian influenza, commonly called bird flu, has been spreading rapidly in Europe, putting the poultry industry on alert after previous outbreaks led to the culling of tens of millions of birds.