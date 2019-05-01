Westlaw News
May 1, 2019 / 12:31 AM / Updated an hour ago

9th Circuit asks if lawsuit over Trump birth control rules is moot

Nate Raymond

1 Min Read

A federal appeals court has asked whether a lawsuit challenging Trump administration rules that provide exemptions to an Obamacare requirement that employer-provided health insurance cover contraception is moot after a Pennsylvania judge enjoined the rules nationwide.

A three-judge panel of the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals raised the question on Monday in a case in which the administration is appealing a more limited injunction issued in a separate challenge by a federal judge in California that covered just 13 states and the District of Columbia.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2VCdwP8

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below