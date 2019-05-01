9th Circuit asks if lawsuit over Trump birth control rules is moot

A federal appeals court has asked whether a lawsuit challenging Trump administration rules that provide exemptions to an Obamacare requirement that employer-provided health insurance cover contraception is moot after a Pennsylvania judge enjoined the rules nationwide.

A three-judge panel of the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals raised the question on Monday in a case in which the administration is appealing a more limited injunction issued in a separate challenge by a federal judge in California that covered just 13 states and the District of Columbia.

