ACLU says religion can't be used to justify Trump birth control rules

The American Civil Liberties Union has urged a federal appeals court to rule that “religious liberty” cannot be used to justify new Trump administration rules allowing employers to obtain exemptions from an Obamacare requirement that they provide health insurance that covers women’s birth control.

The ACLU made the argument in an amicus brief filed with the 3rd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in Philadelphia on Monday asking the court to uphold a nationwide injunction preventing the rules from taking effect.

