March 1, 2018 / 1:13 AM / in 12 hours

Christian college, group seek approval of Trump birth control rules

Nate Raymond

1 Min Read

A Christian college and an anti-abortion group are urging a federal judge in Boston to allow to go into effect rules the Trump administration announced last year that could exempt their health plans from Obamacare’s requirement for women’s birth control coverage.

In a brief filed on Tuesday ahead of arguments scheduled for March 7 over whether U.S. District Judge Nathaniel Gorton should grant a permanent injunction against the new rules, Dordt College in Sioux Center, Iowa and March for Life argued they would allow them to avoid contradicting their pro-life beliefs.

