Westlaw News
May 3, 2019 / 8:35 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

Massachusetts can pursue challenge to Trump birth control exemptions

Nate Raymond

1 Min Read

A federal appeals court has revived a lawsuit by the state of Massachusetts challenging rules issued by the Trump administration exempting employers with religious and moral objections from providing health insurance to women that covers birth control.

A three-judge panel of the 1st U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in Boston ruled on Thursday that a lower-court judge wrongly concluded that Massachusetts Attorney General Maura Healey lacked standing to pursue a case challenging the rules.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2VFTF1M

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below