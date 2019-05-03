Massachusetts can pursue challenge to Trump birth control exemptions

A federal appeals court has revived a lawsuit by the state of Massachusetts challenging rules issued by the Trump administration exempting employers with religious and moral objections from providing health insurance to women that covers birth control.

A three-judge panel of the 1st U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in Boston ruled on Thursday that a lower-court judge wrongly concluded that Massachusetts Attorney General Maura Healey lacked standing to pursue a case challenging the rules.

