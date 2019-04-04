Massachusetts pushes to revive challenge to Trump birth control rules

A federal appeals court on Wednesday signaled it may revive a lawsuit by the state of Massachusetts challenging rules issued by the Trump administration exempting employers with religious and moral objections from providing health insurance to women that covers birth control.

At oral arguments, members of a three-judge panel of the 1st U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in Boston questioned a lawyer representing the administration on her claim that the state’s attorney general lacked standing to pursue the case.

