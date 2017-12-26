Massachusetts, Trump administration push forward in birth control case

The Trump administration and Massachusetts Attorney General Maura Healey are both urging a federal judge to decide the latter’s challenge to new rules aimed at undermining Obamacare’s contraception mandate, even though two other judges already blocked them nationwide.

The Justice Department and Healey on Friday told a federal judge in Boston that he should still rule in her lawsuit despite the injunctions issued against the administration’s new rules by federal judges in California and Pennsylvania.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2C990f6