FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Myanmar
Venezuela
Net Neutrality
The Trump Effect
North Korea
Moments of Innovation
Media
Energy & Environment
Cyber Risk
Investigates
Breakingviews
Future of Money
#Westlaw News
December 26, 2017 / 11:28 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

Massachusetts, Trump administration push forward in birth control case

Nate Raymond

1 Min Read

The Trump administration and Massachusetts Attorney General Maura Healey are both urging a federal judge to decide the latter’s challenge to new rules aimed at undermining Obamacare’s contraception mandate, even though two other judges already blocked them nationwide.

The Justice Department and Healey on Friday told a federal judge in Boston that he should still rule in her lawsuit despite the injunctions issued against the administration’s new rules by federal judges in California and Pennsylvania.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2C990f6

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.