More states join lawsuit challenging Trump birth control rules

Democratic attorneys general from eight states and the District of Columbia have joined a lawsuit challenging Trump administration rules that undermine an Obamacare requirement for employers to provide insurance that covers birth control.

The states joined the lawsuit on Wednesday after the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals last week upheld an injunction blocking enforcement of the rules, but said it would only apply to the five states who originally pursued the lawsuit.

