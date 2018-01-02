Nuns can fight case targeting Trump birth control rules -judge

A federal judge in California is allowing an order of Roman Catholic nuns to intervene as a party to oppose a lawsuit challenging Trump administration rules expanding religious exemptions to the Obamacare requirement that employers provide contraceptive coverage to female workers.

U.S. District Judge Haywood Gilliam Jr in Oakland, California on Friday said he would permit the Little Sisters of the Poor order of nuns to intervene in a lawsuit by several Democratic state attorneys general seeking to block the rules.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2A7tVMA