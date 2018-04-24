FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
April 24, 2018 / 10:09 PM / in an hour

Nuns can join case targeting Trump rollback of Obamacare birth control coverage

Nate Raymond

1 Min Read

A federal appeals court on Tuesday ruled that an order of Roman Catholic nuns may intervene in a lawsuit by Pennsylvania’s attorney general challenging new Trump administration rules permitting religious and moral exemptions to Obamacare’s contraceptive mandate.

The 3rd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in Philadelphia said the Little Sisters of the Poor had a significant interest in the lawsuit filed last year by Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2qY0yKc

