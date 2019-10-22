Trump administration birth control exemptions blocked again in court

A federal appeals court on Tuesday blocked the Trump administration from enforcing in 14 states new rules that allow employers to obtain exemptions from an Obamacare requirement they provide health insurance that covers women’s birth control.

The ruling by the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in San Francisco followed a ruling by another federal appeals court in July that went further by upholding a nationwide preliminary injunction blocking the implementation of the rules.

