Healthcare
March 20, 2019 / 7:23 PM / in 2 hours

FDA allows sale of certain blood pressure drugs amid shortage

1 Min Read

March 20 (Reuters) - The U.S. Food and Drug Administration on Wednesday said it will allow certain manufacturers to distribute blood pressure medications containing specified levels of a cancer-causing impurity in order to maintain adequate supplies of the drug.

The agency said here losartan medicines containing the impurity N-Nitroso-N-methyl-4-aminobutyric acid above the acceptable limit of 0.96 parts per million (ppm) and below 9.82 ppm will be allowed until the impurity can be eliminated.

Last week, the FDA approved a generic version of another blood pressure medicine valsartan to ease the shortages triggered by several manufacturers recalling the drug over possible cancer risk. (Reporting by Saumya Sibi Joseph in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
