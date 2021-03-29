Mass. Blue Cross sued for 'mismanagement' of state employee health plan

A Massachusetts union health plan has filed a lawsuit accusing Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts, its third-party claims administrator, of systematically allowing millions of dollars in overpayments to providers for its own benefit.

Massachusetts Laborers’ Health and Welfare Fund, represented by lawyers including D. Brian Hufford of Zuckerman Spaeder and James Grosso of O’Reilly, Grosso, Gross & Jones, said in a complaint filed Friday in Boston federal court that Blue Cross failed to act in the sole interest of the plan and its beneficiaries, as required by the Employee Retirement Income Security Act.

