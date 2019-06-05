BlueCross in Tennessee beats HIV mail order drug discrimination case

A federal appeals court has rejected a proposed class action alleging health insurer BlueCross discriminates against HIV patients by requiring them to obtain medications from mail-order pharmacies rather than local ones.

The 6th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in Cincinnati ruled on Tuesday the lawsuit failed to establish the insurer violated the Affordable Care Act’s anti-discrimination provision through a requirement it imposed on various expensive drugs.

