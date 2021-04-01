Bristol-Myers to pay $75 mln to settle claims of underpaying Medicaid rebates

Bristol-Myers Squibb Co has agreed to pay $75 million to the U.S. and state governments to resolve claims that it knowingly underpaid rebates it owed to state Medicaid programs, federal prosecutors announced Thursday.

The settlement stems from a 2013 whistleblower lawsuit brought by lawyer and pharmacist Ronald Streck, in which the government declined to intervene. Of the proceeds, $41 million will go to the federal government, with the remainder going to participating states, according to the office of Deputy U.S. Attorney Louis Lappen in the Eastern District of Pennsylvania, where Streck’s lawsuit was filed.

To read the full story on Westlaw Today, click here: bit.ly/2PNdyCL