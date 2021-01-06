Boehringer wins reversal of $1.25 mln jury award over Pradaxa bleeding risks

Boehringer Ingelheim on Wednesday won the reversal of a jury decision to award $1.25 million to the family of a deceased West Virginia woman who alleged she suffered gastrointestinal bleeding after using the drugmaker’s blood thinner Pradaxa.

The 4th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in Richmond, Virginia, held that federal law preempted the state-law fraud claims on which the jury in 2018 found Boehringer liable in its first trial loss in litigation over Pradaxa.

To read the full story on Westlaw Today, click here: bit.ly/2LwbZac