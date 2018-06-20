FTC loses appeal in Boehringer 'pay for delay' records fight

The Federal Trade Commission on Tuesday lost an appeal of a ruling that allowed Boehringer Ingelheim to withhold records created by or for its general counsel during the negotiation of a patent settlement it struck with a generic drugmaker.

The decision by the U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia was a setback for the regulator’s investigation into an alleged “pay-for-delay” patent litigation settlement between Boehringer and Barr Laboratories.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2t9DB8U