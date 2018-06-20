FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Westlaw News
June 20, 2018 / 12:57 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

FTC loses appeal in Boehringer 'pay for delay' records fight

Nate Raymond

1 Min Read

The Federal Trade Commission on Tuesday lost an appeal of a ruling that allowed Boehringer Ingelheim to withhold records created by or for its general counsel during the negotiation of a patent settlement it struck with a generic drugmaker.

The decision by the U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia was a setback for the regulator’s investigation into an alleged “pay-for-delay” patent litigation settlement between Boehringer and Barr Laboratories.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2t9DB8U

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.