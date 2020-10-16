Boston Scientific balks at fee request, saying sanctions motion didn't need 'army of lawyers'

Boston Scientific Corp, after being sanctioned for discovery violations in a whistleblower lawsuit over allegedly defective defibrillators and ordered to pay the plaintiff’s legal fees for the sanctions motion, has accused the whistleblower of demanding “excessive” fees for the motion.

Boston Scientific, represented by lawyers including Frederick Robinson of Reed Smith, said in a filing Thursday in Minnesota federal court that whistleblower Steven Higgins’ calculated fees of $73,194.50 to $81,429.88 should be slashed to no more than $32,000. The company also said it did not agree with the court’s decision to impose the sanctions in the first place.

