September 13, 2018 / 11:39 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

Boston Heart loses bid to dismiss doctor kickback lawsuit

Nate Raymond

1 Min Read

Boston Heart Diagnostics Corp must face a whistleblower lawsuit accusing the diagnostic laboratory company of paying doctors kickbacks in exchange for referrals, a federal judge has ruled.

U.S. District Judge Reggie Walton in Washington, D.C. on Wednesday narrowed former Boston Heart director Chris Riedel’s lawsuit by dismissing some of his claims, including that the firm paid “outrageous” consulting fees to referring physicians.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2OiVLO3

