November 26, 2019 / 10:59 PM / Updated an hour ago

Boston Heart to pay $26.7 million to resolve doctor kickback cases

Nate Raymond

1 Min Read

Boston Heart Diagnostics Corp has agreed to pay $26.7 million to settle claims that the diagnostic laboratory company provided doctors kickbacks in various forms in exchange for referrals, the U.S. Justice Department said on Tuesday.

The settlement announced resolves a Justice Department investigation into the Framingham, Massachusetts-based company and a pair of whistleblower lawsuits filed in federal courts in California and Washington, D.C.

