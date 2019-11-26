Boston Heart to pay $26.7 million to resolve doctor kickback cases

Boston Heart Diagnostics Corp has agreed to pay $26.7 million to settle claims that the diagnostic laboratory company provided doctors kickbacks in various forms in exchange for referrals, the U.S. Justice Department said on Tuesday.

The settlement announced resolves a Justice Department investigation into the Framingham, Massachusetts-based company and a pair of whistleblower lawsuits filed in federal courts in California and Washington, D.C.

