FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Massachusetts diagnostic lab cannot escape whistleblower case
Sections
Featured
Advocates ready legal fight with FCC on net neutrality
Technology
Advocates ready legal fight with FCC on net neutrality
Trump signs government ban on Kaspersky software
Cyber Risk
Trump signs government ban on Kaspersky software
Bitcoin euphoria puts other retail bets in shade
Exchange-traded funds
Bitcoin euphoria puts other retail bets in shade
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Westlaw News
December 12, 2017 / 10:01 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

Massachusetts diagnostic lab cannot escape whistleblower case

Nate Raymond

1 Min Read

A federal judge has declined to reconsider his decision not to dismiss a lawsuit claiming a diagnostic laboratory billed government healthcare programs for medically unnecessary tests to, but he acknowledged he previously overstated its legal obligations.

U.S. District Judge Reggie Walton in Washington, D.C., on Monday said he was convinced he went too far when he ruled in June that Boston Heart Diagnostics Corp was obliged to establish tests for which it sought reimbursement were medically necessary.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2C9KmKH

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.