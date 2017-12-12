Massachusetts diagnostic lab cannot escape whistleblower case

A federal judge has declined to reconsider his decision not to dismiss a lawsuit claiming a diagnostic laboratory billed government healthcare programs for medically unnecessary tests to, but he acknowledged he previously overstated its legal obligations.

U.S. District Judge Reggie Walton in Washington, D.C., on Monday said he was convinced he went too far when he ruled in June that Boston Heart Diagnostics Corp was obliged to establish tests for which it sought reimbursement were medically necessary.

