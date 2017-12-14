FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Boston Scientific loses bid to dismiss defibrillator whistleblower case
Sections
Featured
Murdoch bets live sports and news will boost new, smaller Fox
Business
Murdoch bets live sports and news will boost new, smaller Fox
Fund managers to prepare for Republican losses in 2018
Finance
Fund managers to prepare for Republican losses in 2018
Vivienne Tam scales fashion peaks with China Chic
Life Lessons
Vivienne Tam scales fashion peaks with China Chic
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Westlaw News
December 14, 2017 / 11:04 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

Boston Scientific loses bid to dismiss defibrillator whistleblower case

Nate Raymond

1 Min Read

A federal judge has allowed to proceed a whistleblower lawsuit claiming Boston Scientific Corp caused doctors to make false claims for reimbursement from federal healthcare programs for two defective defibrillator products.

U.S. District Judge Joan Ericksen in Minneapolis had previously dismissed the lawsuit in August, finding that, though the core allegation by Steven Higgins “appears to have merit,” the lawsuit did not plead it with sufficient particularity.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2ku87Fe

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.