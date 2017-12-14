Boston Scientific loses bid to dismiss defibrillator whistleblower case

A federal judge has allowed to proceed a whistleblower lawsuit claiming Boston Scientific Corp caused doctors to make false claims for reimbursement from federal healthcare programs for two defective defibrillator products.

U.S. District Judge Joan Ericksen in Minneapolis had previously dismissed the lawsuit in August, finding that, though the core allegation by Steven Higgins “appears to have merit,” the lawsuit did not plead it with sufficient particularity.

