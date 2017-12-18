FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
December 18, 2017 / 9:50 PM / Updated 19 hours ago

Boston Scientific loses bid to toss whistleblowers' billing claims

Nate Raymond

1 Min Read

A federal judge has rejected a Boston Scientific Corp unit’s bid to dismiss part of a lawsuit alleging it submitted false claims to Medicare for replacement parts for an implantable spinal cord stimulator used to treat chronic pain.

U.S. District Judge John Vazquez in Newark, New Jersey on Friday rejected Boston Scientific Neuromodulation Corp’s contention that the evidence in the case supported dismissing claims in the lawsuit that it violated the False Claims Act.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2AWKEDB

