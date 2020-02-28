Boston Scientific sanctioned again in defibrillator whistleblower case

Boston Scientific Corp is being sanctioned again for failing to disclose the identity of two potential witnesses to lawyers for a whistleblower who had accused the company of selling defective cardiac defibrillators.

U.S. Magistrate Judge Tony Leung in Minneapolis on Friday said the company’s failure to include two ex-employees on a list provided to the whistleblower’s lawyers of individuals who might have information relevant to the case “was not substantially justified.”

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/32zt1bC