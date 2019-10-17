Boston Scientific sanctioned for whistleblower discovery 'gamesmanship'

A federal judge has sanctioned Boston Scientific Corp for “deliberately” failing to disclose the identity of a potential “central witness” to lawyers representing a whistleblower who had accused the company of selling defective cardiac defibrillators.

U.S. Magistrate Judge Steven Rau in Minneapolis ruled on Wednesday that the medical device manufacturer’s failure to provide the lawyers with the witness’s information until recently “crossed the line” and that it “must be awarded its just deserts.”

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2VQZhDP