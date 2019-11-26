Boston Scientific wins reversal of sanctions in whistleblower case

A federal judge has overturned sanctions that a magistrate judge had imposed on Boston Scientific Corp for failing to disclose the identity of a potential witness to lawyers for a whistleblower who had accused the company of selling defective cardiac defibrillators.

U.S. District Judge Joan Ericksen in Minneapolis on Monday directed a federal magistrate judge to reconsider the decision and allow Boston Scientific the chance to contest any potential sanctions at a hearing.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/37zZnW1